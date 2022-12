With COVID-19 rampant in the world for three years, some pundits are pessimistic about Chinas economy while some others go even further, spreading rumours of China collapsing. However, official data show Chinas economy has withstood multiple pressures from domestic and international factors beyond expectation of onlookers, sustaining recovery momentum and performing within the reasonable range. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper