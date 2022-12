The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that the multi-million naira Tiga 10 Megawatts Hydro Power Station in Kano is completed and will be inaugurated in a few weeks time. A statement on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje, Abba Anwar, said the multi-million naira power station was currently on pre-commissioning test. Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper