The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has filed a lawsuit against the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the failure to thoroughly, effectively and transparently investigate spending on all social safety-nets and poverty alleviation programmes and projects executed between 2015 and 2022. Joined in the suit as respondent is the Attorney-General of the Federation Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today SERAP sues Buhari over social intervention programmes