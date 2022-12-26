Christmas: Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters Feeds 2000 families, gives out millions in cash.

As inflation rises, Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC) has fed not less than 2000 families in Lagos. The project executed under the Harvesters Lekki Ministry team with the support of the Harvesters Africa Empowerment Foundation(HAEF), was done in commemoration of this years Christmas celebration. 2000 families in the Jakande and Oniru Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Christmas: Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters Feeds 2000 families, gives out millions...