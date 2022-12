The UN Secretary-General, Antnio Guterres, has expressed his confidence in Ms Barbara Manzi, the most senior UN official in Burkina Faso, who was ordered to leave the country by the government. Guterres, in a statement, said he had full confidence in the UN system in Burkina Faso, as well as in Manzis commitment and professionalism. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper