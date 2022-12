ILANA Omo Oduduwa Worldwide, on Monday, came hard on Ondo State Governor and Chairman of Southwest Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, over his utterances on agitation for the Yoruba Nation, saying it is foolish for any governor to work against the agitation. The groups leader, Adewale Adeniran, made its position known in a statement made available Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper