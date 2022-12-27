Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged traditional rulers and community leaders to be involved in youth development through skills acquisition and vocational training. The former President described the increase in the level of unemployment and underemployment nationwide as alarming. Obasanjo, who spoke at the 13th Gbagura Day as Oluwo Oje a leader of Gbagura Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Tackle unemployment among youths, Obasanjo advises monarchs