The House of Representatives has demanded justice for a Lagos-based female lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, who was shot and killed by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, an officer attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command. At the plenary on Wednesday, members of the House observed one-minute silence in honour Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper