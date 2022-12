A former member of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Sani Dugge, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the opposition New Nigerian Peoples Party. Dugge, who represented Dukku South in the state Assembly, disclosed his defection in a letter dated December 25, 2022, addressed to the Waziri South PDP Chairman. He said, I Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper