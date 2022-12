Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two brothers, Ayomide Babatunde and Gbenga Babatunde, for allegedly kidnapping a woman and her nine-year-old son for ritual purpose. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Friday in a statement. Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested on Friday, following an Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper