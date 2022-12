The Zamfara State Government has approved the recruitment of 2,000 personnel into the state anti-thuggery outfit. The Chairman of the State Anti-thuggery Standing Committee, Mr Bello Bakyasuwa, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Gusau on Thursday.The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the committee was established by the state governor, Bello Matawalle, Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper