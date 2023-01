Atiku woos voters in 14 Three frontline presidential candidates in forthcoming election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, have covered 24 states to woo voters since the political campaign officially began on September 28, 2022. Also, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper