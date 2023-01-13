Millions missing from Usain Bolts account, Jamaica launches probe

By
Headliners
-
2



Jamaican financial authorities have launched an investigation into a company holding investments for eight-times Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt after reports that he may have lost millions to large scale fraud. Jamaicas Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement that it had placed the firm, Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), in enhanced oversight while Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR