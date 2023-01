The traditional ruler of Issele-Azagba, HRM Obi Timothy Ijieh, has called on youths in the state to shun Yahoo boys activities and key into the vocational skill programme of the Federal Government. The monarch made the call at the training of 20 youths in vocational skill by the National Directorate of Employment in Issele-Azagba, Aniocha Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper