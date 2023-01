Nigerias non-oil exports grew by 39.91 per cent in 2022 to $4.820 billion, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council revealed Friday. Semi-processed/manufactured products made up 36.61 per cent of the exports beating Agricultures 30.12 per cent volume of non-oil exports, while precious stones made up 17.06 per cent, and others 13.21 per cent. This was revealed Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper