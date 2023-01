The Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has called for the immediate and unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since 2021. Soludo made the demand in Awka, the state capital, during the campaign kick-off of the All Progressives Grand Alliance on Saturday. He Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper