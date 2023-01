The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has vowed that thugs caught with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons during a political rally in the state earlier in the week, must be brought to book. Matawalle while addressing newsmen at his country home in Maradun town, Maradun Local Government Area of the state, on Friday, said Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper