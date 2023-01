Youths in Asaba, the Delta State capital, have shut down the city for a one-million-man march, in preparation for Pastor William Kumuyis six days Global Crusade. The Global Crusade with the theme, Unforgettable Encounter with the God of Wonders will hold with a special section dedicated to youths, students, corps members and young adults to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper