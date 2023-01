The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Sunday visited the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, with a charge to Christians to always show gratitude to God in all circumstances. The Ooni spoke at the Redemption Hall Parish of the RCCG while participating Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper