The media of office of the lawmaker representing Osun East at the Senate, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, on Sunday, called for the arrest of those defacing the lawmakers campaign posters. Fadahunsi, who currently represents the Senatorial District, is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. A statement signed by Sam Segun-Progress, on behalf Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper