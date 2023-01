The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has written to the Senate for confirmation of the reappointment of seven members of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission. The letter for the confirmation of the commissioners, dated, January 3, 2023, was read at Tuesdays plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. The nominees include Justice Adamu Bello Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper