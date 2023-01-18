Court stops Lagos from taking over market





An Ikeja High Court on Tuesday restrained the Office of Lagos Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and Kosofe Local Government from forcefully taking over the Alaba Section of Mile 12 Market. Justice Latifat Oluyemi gave the interim injunction pending determination of an application before the court. Other respondents in the suit number ID/6464GCMW/2022, include Ikosi/Isheri Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper