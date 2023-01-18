Masari directs security operatives to rescue Katsina abductees

Governor Aminu Masari, on Tuesday, directed security operatives in Katsina State to ensure the rescue of the Christian worshippers who terrorists abductedon Sunday. The directive was given during a special meeting the governor held with heads of various security agencies in the state. The governor also directed that security be reinforced in all worship centres Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

