Controversy has surrounded the presence of a team of policemen at the Federal Capital Territory home of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele. The armed police officers, numbering over 10, were seen by our correspondent around 8.40pm, Tuesday, at the Maitama, Abuja home of the embattled governor of the apex bank. A credible Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper