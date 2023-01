Caleb University is set to hold its 12th convocation ceremony on Thursday (today), January 19 till Saturday, January 21, 2023. In a statement made available to The PUNCH, signed by the universitys Information, Media and Publication Specialist, Olawale Adekoya, this years convocation is scheduled tohold during the founders week and is themed, Digital Disruptions, Financial Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper