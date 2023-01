The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has reiterated his call for the unconditional release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since 2021. Soludo pointed out that Kanus release would play a key role in the peaceful build-up to the forthcoming general election starting next Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper