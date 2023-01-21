The Nsugbe Council of Elders of Nsugbe community in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State has excommunicated Senator Obi Igbeke, polularly called Ubanesse, from all community activities till further notice. The council accused him of engaging on actions they termed inimical to the progress of the community, warning that no indigene of the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Anambra community banishes ex-lawmaker over land-grabbing, others