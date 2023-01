let bygones be bygones, says Abdulsalami The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has said he cannot politically agree with his counterpart in the Action Alliance and former Chief Security Officer to late General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd.). Sowore said his disagreement with Al-Mustapha is political, saying it came from Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper