Najaatu Muhammad, a director in the presidential campaign team of Bola Tinubu, has resigned. She was the Director of Civil Society in the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress. Sixty-seven-year-old Najaatus resignation is coming one month to the presidential election. Her Saturday resignation letter was directed to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today JUST IN: Tinubu campaign director resigns weeks to elections