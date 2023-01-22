Canada will pay hundreds of Indigenous communities more than $2 billion in compensation for nearly a century of abuse suffered by children in residential schools, its government has announced. A class-action lawsuit brought by 324 Indigenous communities has resulted in the Can$2.8 billion (US$2.1 billion) settlement, which will be placed in a not-for-profit trust independent Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Canada to pay indigenous abuse survivors more than $2bn