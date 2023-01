Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has declared Tuesday, January 24, 2023, a work-free day in the state. Oyebanji said the work-free-daywas to enable eligible voters to collect their Permanent Voters Cards at the Independent National Electoral Commission designated centres. The governor made the disclosure in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper