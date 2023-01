The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has filed a lawsuit against the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd.), over the failure to reverse the unlawful, unjust, and unreasonable increase in electricity tariff, and to probe the spending of public funds as investments and bailouts to DisCos and GenCos since 2005. Joined in the suit as Respondents Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper