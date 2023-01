Three people have been confirmed dead, while 16 are currently hospitalised in Amaogwugwu, a community in Ohuhu, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State following the cholera outbreak which occurred in the community. The President General of the community, Kelechi Uwaoma, who confirmed this to journalists said two people died in their homes while Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper