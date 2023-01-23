INEC collaborating with ICPC, EFCC on vote-buying Commission

By
Headliners
-
5



The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it is collaborating with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Matters Commission and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to check vote-buying during the general elections. INEC described vote-buying was as a cankerworm that had eaten deep into the fabric of the nation, noting that it is Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR