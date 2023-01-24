The Federal Government has said that all international travellers arriving Nigeria are now required to provide evidence of vaccination at the points of entry. This is following the reported upsurge in COVID-19 in China, Japan, the United States of America and other countries. The FG also said unvaccinated passengers arriving from other countries may have Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today COVID-19: Inbound travellers to provide vaccination evidence FG