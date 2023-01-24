Senior Ukraine officials resign amid corruption allegations

Several senior Ukrainian officials announced their resignations on Tuesday as the defence ministry was shaken by a food procurement scandal and the presidency warned of tough anti-graft measures. The defence ministry announced the resignation of a deputy minister, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was in charge of the armys logistical support. The resignation comes after the ministry Read More
