Senior Ukraine officials resign amid corruption allegations

By
Headliners
-
6



Several senior Ukrainian officials announced their resignations on Tuesday as the defence ministry was shaken by a food procurement scandal and the presidency warned of tough anti-graft measures. The defence ministry announced the resignation of a deputy minister, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was in charge of the armys logistical support. The resignation comes after the ministry Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR