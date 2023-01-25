The Senate on Tuesday confirmed seven nominees for reappointment as commissioners in the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission. The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (Retd.), had last week in a letter dated January 3, 2023, to the Senate requested the reappointment of a seven members of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission. The Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Senate confirms reappointment of ICPC commissioners