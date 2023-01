The Electronic Information For Libraries, on Monday, asked the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to sign the 2022 Copyright Bill into law. The Bill, which was passed by the National Assembly on July 22, 2022, overhauls and modernises Nigerias copyright system. It supports the use of works in the digital environment to help foster Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper