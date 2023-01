Bankole, Alabi to be promoted as AIGsWere yet to confirm recommendationsPSC sourcesSays IGs recommendation a welcome development The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has recommended Frank Mba and Idowu Owohunwa to the Police Service Commission for the office of Commissioners of Police, Ogun and Lagos Commands respectively, The Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper