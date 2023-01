The Director, Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has refuted notions that the comment of the ruling partys presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, made on fuel scarcity and naira redesign was targeted at the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) regime. The PUNCH on Thursday reported that Tinubu had cited the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper