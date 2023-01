The lawmaker representing Osun East at the Senate, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has distanced himself from the arrest and continuous detention of the All Progressives Congress senatorial candidate in the district, Israel Famurewa. Fadahunsi, who currently represents the Senatorial district, is seeking re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party. His opponent in the APC, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper