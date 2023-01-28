At least 28,358 Nigerians received invitations to apply for Canadian permanent residency from 2015 to 2021. This is according to a Saturday PUNCH analysis of Express Entry annual reports issued by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada for the years under review. The year-end reports overview all EE process stages from profile submissions, invitations to apply, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today 28,000 Nigerians get Canadian PR in seven years Report