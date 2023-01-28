Says govtll stabilise new notes supply soon The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Saturday, said the governments currency swap is not meant to target innocent citizens but corrupt persons and terror financiers hoarding illicit monies. He also assured Nigerians that the government will ensure that they and their businesses will face no harm Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Naira redesign targets corrupt persons, terror financiers Buhari