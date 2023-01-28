Hours after the Election Petition Tribunal annulled the July 16 Osun State governorship election results and declared former governor Gboyega Oyetola the winner of the poll, some Peoples Democratic Party supporters stormed the streets to protest against the judgement. While annulling the July 16 Osun governorship poll results, the tribunal held that the Independent National Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today PDP supporters protest, reject Osun tribunals verdict