The Petroleum Training Institute, Effurun, Delta State, has partnered TechnipFMC, a global offshore oil and gas firm, in its drive for local content and manpower development. Some PTI academic staff participated in the training on subsea system operations anchored by TechnipFMC which kicked off in the Institutes campus on Friday. Subsea engineering is a multidisciplinary Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper