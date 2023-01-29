5,000 Tokunbo vehicles abandoned at Lagos terminals Agents

By
Headliners
-
2



Clearing agents operating in the nations maritime industry have disclosed that there are about 5,000 imported used vehicles stranded at both the Ports & Terminal Multipurpose Limited and Five Star Logistics Terminal, both at the TinCan Island Port as overtime cargoes. The Youth Leader of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, Saliu Sikiru, in Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR