The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has dismissed insinuations of disagreement between him and the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), describing the latters support as unalloyed and enduring. Speaking at the APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital on Saturday, Tinubu pledged to leverage on the states agrarian potential Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper