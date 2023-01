Nothing is to be done which creates even a suspicion that there has been an improper interference with the course of justice. Lord Hewart, 9 Nov, 1923 in R v. Sussex Justices, [1924] 1 KB 256 Something extraordinary happened in Ikere-Ekiti in Ekiti State, South-West Nigeria, on January 19, 2023. On that day, the governor Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper