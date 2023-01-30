ECOWAS approves fresh policies for regional electricity market

The Economic Community of West African States Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority has approved critical policies for the development of the sub-regions power market. It also announced its commitment to protect the interests of investors and participants in the regional power market, stressing that the body would ensure that there were conducive investments in the industry. Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

