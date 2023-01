Operatives of the Makurdi Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have arrested 28 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lafia, Nasarawa State. The EFCC revealed this in a series of tweets on its verified Twitter page. The commission disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at a hideout in Lafia Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper